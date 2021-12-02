Dear Editor,
My opposition to Measure H has nothing to do with employees of San Gorgonio nor perceived quality of care provided, nor even the employees of the billing department — they just work there. It has nothing to do with horror stories I’ve heard, nor nor internet hit pieces on Measure H and involved politicians, negative Leapfrog scores or other evaluative data. It has everything to do with when I first began paying attention to medical billing in 2013, when I was, with supreme creativity, billed by a diagnostic company almost $700 for a Comprehensive Medical Panel – which I elsewhere paid in full with cash for less than $30 for the same test 2 or 3 years later, across the hall at a third diagnostic provider it was $78 cash.
The first diagnostic company obfuscated the CMP, breaking it into renamed pieces billed at $40 each. Curious, I put the described chemistry tests back together and found it 100 percent fingerprinted as a CMP.
Over the intervening years I have found overbilling and fraudulent billing by the medical industry is so widespread as to be common practice.
So, instead of holding a gun to my head last December, the administrators of San Gorgonio used my immediate health condition to wildly overcharge me along with the ultimately unnecessary, useless test they wouldn’t discount and their subsequent role as a veritable loan shark. I was robbed with a pen.
Then they have the audacity to free load on my property taxes. The grifting chutzpah is exceedingly insulting.
As previously noted, if a hospital dives into the red it’s because of bad management, profit is built into a hospital model. With good administration utilizing sound management practices San G wouldn’t need the tax revenue of Measure H.
I don’t know the veracity of the hit pieces, creative fiction is passed off as fact on a daily basis – I’m almost to the point of believing nothing I hear and maybe half of what I directly see, we’ve been lied to about almost everything over the last decade or so. However, if just half of the hit piece content is true, we’re in trouble.
And, since San G. is a public entity, if it’s being ran like the Cities of Banning and Beaumont over the last 23 years I know of, the hospital has a grave problem.
Ultimately the tax assessment individually works out to be chump change, whether it stays or goes is not a great individual burden. However, this is the point: If the emergency room is closed due to monetary distress because Measure H failed to pass, it is due to gross mismanagement. If it’s closed due to administration spite because of failure of passage, then a collection of sociopaths are running the hospital.
Either way any elected oversight and on premises administration needs to removed and replaced. It’s time for competent leadership at San Gorgonio.
That excludes perhaps 98% of the herd that’s been elected to local office for the last 2 decades.
Allan McNew, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.