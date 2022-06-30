June 24, 2022
In the contentious debate on abortion, there are two additional conversations we should be having. The first is simply this: Somewhere along the way, we have forgotten what an incredible gift our reproductive capabilities are. An appreciation of this gift should always be at the forefront of our minds and emotions, guiding the responsible exercise of our sexual freedom.
Pregnancy is 98-99 percent preventable, which means that with the consistently prudent enjoyment of our sexuality, the demand for abortion would diminish significantly and potentially move toward extinction.
Most everyone would argue the right of reproductive choice. I would argue it is both a right and a privilege. In the fray of important discussions about reproductive choice, we are not having equally important discussions about reproductive responsibility.
If women care about their right to terminate a pregnancy, as evidenced by the growing amounts of protests presently, then it should also follow that women (and men) should care in the same way about preventing pregnancy.
The second conversation is presented as a question: In the ongoing debate about abortion, is it possible that we have forgotten the divinely orchestrated beauty, majesty and scientific wonder of a human life developing in a womb from conception to birth? The knowledge and sight of it leaves one utterly speechless. It is, after all, how you and I got here.
Lisa Weeks, Banning
