Jason Smith, Banning School Board President, in his Letter to the Editor, attempts to bring up a matter which has been decided at least twice in the past twenty five years, that is the attempt to move the western portion of Banning which is served by the Beaumont Unified School District in to the Banning School District.
The implication among other things is that the students in that section would be better served by the Banning School District.
As matter of fact when we bought our home in this section served by the Beaumont School District one of the selling features was that we would be in the Beaumont School District.
This very same effort by Mr. Smith was rejected by the Riverside County Board of Education in the mid-nineties as well as about 2006 for the very same reason, there was no compelling reason to make the change.
It then as now involved an attempt for the Banning conspirators to get their hands on the developer fees generated by the new housing developments.
For more than forty years, Beaumont carried the area in question without any interest by Banning in that section until Banning eyes became aware of the developer fees.
An easier way to resolve the issue would be for Banning to cede the section in question to Beaumont.
R. S. Bibbo, Banning
