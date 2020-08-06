This is a reply to the excellent article by Jim Bailey — the last line of your article says — Now, they've all gone away!
Not so — check out my driveway. I have a 1995 Chrysler Plymouth LeBaron, a 1998 Lincoln Mercury Town Car, a 2001 Lincoln Mercury Town Car and at my house in Kansas City, Missouri – a 1972 Mercury Cougar XR7.
I love the old cars. I would never have a new (all look alike) car. The old cars had personalities, you could tell them apart.
Sharon Trapani, Banning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.