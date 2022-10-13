Dear editor,
To our readers, if they can simply (not easy, I know) take their preconceived party preferences out of the discussion for a moment. I support Will Rollins for Congress. We will be part of a redistricted congressional district, CA 41. If the incumbent wins we will be represented by Ken Calvert, Republican. He was first elected to Congress in District 42 in 1992. He holds several committee spots. He has a career that can be researched but, notably, has hewed the party line relating to the two impeachments of the former president. He is on the defense subcommittee (ranking member) and it makes me wonder if he will protect our national security regarding the intelligence secrets found at the ex-president's Florida residence. In fact, Calvert is on record as criticizing the actions taken by the FBI in the search of the former president's home but he is supposed to be the "strong on defense" representative for us.
I think it is time to make a change after 30 years. Candidate Will Rollins is a graduate of Dartmouth and Columbia Law School. He has served our country as an assistant U.S. attorney prosecuting counterterrorism cases. He has the very valuable experience in protecting us and our secrets for the times we face. Please consider voting for this change and improving our representation, not just rubber-stamping "business as usual." Vote Will Rollins for Congress.
Scott Hamre, Cherry Valley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.