The San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse was built in 1883, and still stands in the same spot today just west of Beaumont as a public park operated by the Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District (RivCo Parks). The schoolhouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society and RivCo Parks co-hosted Fall Fest at the San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse, and hundreds of people attended.
I encourage the public to take advantage of this public park and to visit the one-room schoolhouse, which was beautifully restored in 2011 with many years of considerable effort by the San Timoteo Canyon Schoolhouse Committee led by Jerry Cody.
The school’s interior is wonderfully outfitted with old desks — several of which are original to the property — and many other original and vintage items to help visitors envision a classroom about 100 years ago filled with students of all grades and backgrounds.
The historical society’s annual Fall Fest is designed to make the community aware of this local historic treasure. The festival offered free pumpkin painting and other crafts and games, free snow cones and cotton candy, live music, and “school marm” Tracy Lech hosting visitors inside the schoolhouse.
The day was made possible by the generous commitment of many historical society volunteers; RivCo Parks staff; exhibitors, including the Morongo Band of Mission Indians Cultural Department; the Mother Earth Clan/Sherman High School; the Gilman Ranch Hands; the Two Canyons Conservancy; musician Skeeter Mann; Sue and Dave Pensak; and donations from Albertsons, Food 4 Less and Stater Bros.
We were also very glad to include students in the festivities: the morning’s U.S. flag-raising by the California Cadet Corps color guard from Banning’s Nicolet Middle School and volunteer work by Beaumont’s San Gorgonio Middle School National Junior Honor Society.
A blessing was given by Elder Ernest Siva, president of the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center and Morongo tribal historian and cultural adviser.
Many of the visitors at Fall Fest were introduced to the schoolhouse for the first time, and we are delighted about that. I hope many more people will visit this wonderful local historic landmark.
John McLaughlin
President
San Gorgonio Pass
Historical Society
