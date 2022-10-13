Dear editor,
Do not fire people who have done their job, even elected officials. I am supporting the re-election of Beaumont Councilmen Mike Lara and Lloyd White, because they have done the job they were elected to do and deserve to be re-elected.
The city of Beaumont is much better off because of their service. Not perfect (potholes?), but safe and economically sound. By the same reasoning, the members of the Beaumont Unified School District also have done their jobs and deserve to be re-elected.
Before COVID, during COVID, and now, the board has been steady, transparent and responsible. Among the achievements are: improved security and safety with an additional school resource officer, more campus security positions, and more counselors; fiscally responsible with an A++ credit rating; graduation among the top districts in the county; 10 career technical education pathways; partnership with MSJC for the new Beaumont Middle High School program, as well as dual enrollment classes; built two new schools – Starlight Elementary and Summerwind Trails TK-8 schools and expanded Beaumont High School; Air Force Junior ROTC program and Cadet programs; options for students, including the online 21st Century Learning Institute; dual language program TK-12, including elementary school programs at Starlight Elementary School and Palm Innovation Academy; before and after school extended learning opportunities in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of the San Gorgonio Pass; and outstanding visual and performing arts programs (come see “Beauty and the Beast” at Beaumont High School in November).
We are continuously improving and will implement accelerated learning opportunities for students who did not make adequate progress because of COVID restrictions imposed by the state. Particularly in the early grades, we will emphasize research-based reading to achieve the goal of grade-level by third grade and literacy by fifth grade.
Also, we need to assist the students who must learn or re-learn appropriate school behavior after the disruption of the pandemic. Safety and security are on all our minds, so we will continue to collaborate with our local law enforcement and safety agencies to assure that we can keep students and staff safe at school.
Like the cities in our school district, we are striving to meet the high expectations of our families, and we’re on the right path. For our kids, re-elect Steven Hovey to the Beaumont Unified School District Governing Board.
Steven Hovey, Beaumont
