Seldom in our lives do we have the chance to be part of a meaningful legacy for only 80 cents a month. That is the cost of measure M for each $100,000 of assessed evaluation. To bring our library up to modern standards while preserving the historic Carnegie building.
In 1965 some updating was done, but it has been 57 years since any meaningful work has occurred, we had 6,000 people then. We now have 60,000 and are still growing.
The recent school shutdowns caused academic loses for our students but the resources of a modern library can assist the schools in helping our children recover. The updated and improved library will be dedicated to the use of young children, teens and adults. A community room for meetings, with a kitchen will be available for civic groups.
Planning for a robust full-service library has been going on for a decade now. An expanded library will benefit everyone in our community. Great libraries are the hallmark of a free nation and measure M will provide one for Beaumont and Cherry Valley.
I am proud to support measure M to create a future legacy that will enhance the quality of life in Beaumont Cherry valley
Respectfully submitted by
Dr. Della Condon, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.