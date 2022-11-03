There are 65 million people in the world living with epilepsy. It affects people in every race, religion, age, gender, social class and location. Even our pets can have epilepsy! It does not discriminate.
November is epilepsy awareness month.
Do your bit to learn more and help raise awareness. Wear purple. Learn more and spread the word to your friends.
Go to Epilepsy Education Everywhere online and share information on social media.
For more information about epilepsy, or on how to get involved, visit epilepsyed.org or follow us on Facebook.
Alexander Marjie, Epilepsy Education Everywhere
