I am voting for Lanny Swerdlow, RN to be on the board of directors for the San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District (SMGHD). This Board oversees the operation of the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital, which has been through some very challenging circumstance over the last decade including the COVID pandemic healthcare crisis the hospital survived, and has to prepare for future events.
I have worked with Lanny in a number of different areas and have been impressed by his even-handed, common sense approach to resolving the most contentious issues. His ability to work with people from a variety of differing agendas to help find common ground that all could agree on was instrumental in helping to develop consensual resolutions to what seemed like intractable problems.
In a hospital setting RN’s are the patient’s advocate facilitating communications between doctors and other healthcare professionals in the care of hospital patients. As a registered nurse who has worked in both hospitals and in community healthcare facilities, Lanny has the experience and the ability to make sure that the patient’s needs are always of primary concern in any decision made by the SGMHD Board of Directors.
Nurses are the most trusted profession in America. Currently, no RNs sit on the SGMHD Board of Directors. Lanny is the only RN running for a seat on the board in this election and our healthcare district would be well-served having an RN. I whole-heartedly encourage voters to elect Lanny Swerdlow, RN to the SGMHD Board of Directors.
Sylvia Carrillo, Cherry Valley
