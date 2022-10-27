I noticed that not all candidate filings for the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot have enough information to make a well-informed decision about whether to vote or not vote for the person. All candidates have the right to not submit a candidate statement but this isn't helpful to voters. One example is the only candidate for Beaumont Treasurer--A. J. Patel.
We have no information regarding this person's qualifications. This is disappointing. Additionally the address provided on the Ballot Designation Worksheet for the business that he/she owns is 480 E. Fifth St., Beaumont. This address is the Motel 6 in Beaumont.
In no way am I saying that A. J. Patel is not qualified for the position of Beaumont Treasurer, but there is no information available to make that determination. If you read this A. J. Patel, please provide us with your qualifications for Beaumont City Treasurer before Election Day. Thank you.
L Anderson, Beaumont
