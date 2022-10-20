I am opposed to the proposed rate increase in the water and sewer rates as projected. I understand the need to maintain and improve our existing system but the rates as projected are way too costly. By the time 2027 rolls around we will be paying $135 a month just to have service. That is $1,320 a year. Let alone the price for any high-cost usage. There is no way a customer can stay within tier one on your usage table and difficult to stay within tier two.
Banning is a low-income community, and many are living on SSI only. Some, no matter how tightly they budget will be able to afford $135 per month. They will have to make the choice between a roof over their heads, medication or food, all essential. They may have to move into the Opportunity Village where everything is free. We need to find a better way. This tax hike combined with the proposed utility tax of 1.5 cents a kilowatt hour will devastate most Banning residents. With inflation on the rise this is not the time to impose new taxes.
How about the city tightening their budget belts a little more.
Here are just a couple of cost saving tips:
Maybe that $1.3 million you used as a gift of public funds to award every city employee $7,000 and every part time employee $3,500 dollars of the COVID funds. This money should have been used for the water infrastructure to help the city as a whole. Instead, the city manager deemed every city worker as an essential employee awarding them a bonus when in fact, they never lost an hour of wages plus had the convenience of working from home. The people that were inconvenienced were the general public because city hall was at minimum staffing and closed to the public.
Maybe each city employee that receives $150 a month credit on their utility bill should start paying just like everyone else.
Maybe we should not be so generous with the millions of dollars worth of fee waivers we give the developers that are building in the city. They should brunt some of the costs to infrastructure. Each time you grant a fee waiver to one of these developers that cost gets transferred to the ratepayer.
Maybe you could cut down on some of those consultant fees that we are paying out every time Banning comes up with a project.
Maybe the county should kick in for some sewer and water upgrades as the detention center puts a lot of extra stress on our system. We receive no tax dollars for all these county buildings, yet they contribute substantially to our system overload.
Maybe we should rethink all these water intensive cannabis cultivation businesses that we seem to be catering too. Transfer some of this cost to them.
There are several ways to budget our money other than simply raising the rates to the ratepayer. First and foremost is stop making poor decisions that continue to add to our expenses.
Every ratepayer should fill out the Prop 218 notice that they received in the mail. Its short and simple just check the boxes and return to city hall by Nov. 8, which is when the public meeting is scheduled. Conveniently held on a national voting day to ensure low turnout at the meeting as everyone else will be busy voting.
John Hagen, Banning
