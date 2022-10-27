Dear editor,
Parcel owners are overtaxed in Beaumont!
Fifteen years ago, we moved to Beaumont, Calif. In 2006, our property tax was $2,294. By the end of 2021, we paid $7,238. Yes, as you can readily see, in that short period of time, property tax alone has gone up more than three times.
In 2006, parcel owners supported six local agencies. After several years, it jumped to nine. Thanks to well informed voters; it could have been 11. Interesting to note though, one that failed was Measure M also (same name, same city but different agency).
They just love sucking more blood from people? Wonder if they even considered other and more equitable ways of raising money like utility or sales tax where everybody is involved and affected or seeking large donation like what the SGMH Foundation received from Morongo? Was it precluding the inherent legwork and because the probability of getting voters to pass it is remote.
You see, living in Beaumont becomes very tax expensive. Will this be the last? I wish I had a crystal ball. Do the library director and members of the board live within the district? They must be driving residents away. Quite obvious, they don't care enough about you and me.
We can stand tall and shout enough is enough. Let's stop the madness. Vote “NO” on Measure M.
RN Velasco, Beaumont
