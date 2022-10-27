As we all did, I recently received the Prop 218 notification of a possible water rate increase. It's quite interesting to me that the notice does not clearly state that our/your water bill will double in just five years, nor does it make clear that our/your sewer bill will more than double in that same period. And then there is the "Drought Surcharge." What is that and how is it applied? Could our rates triple, or even quadruple? There are absolutely no details of what that surcharge is or how it applies. Everyone needs to look closely at that notice, and send it back (or drop it off) marked "NO." Oh, and one more thing that is interesting; Did anyone else notice that our wonderful council scheduled the public meeting for this proposed increase to take place at 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, Election Day? Intentional?
Gary Hironimus, Banning
Commented
