Have you been happy with what the government has done in the current administration? Do you like the higher gas costs? Do you like what happened with the inept pull-out from Afghanistan? Do you appreciate exploding inflation and paying more money for everything? Do you agree that the people who protested the election on Jan. 6 should be illegally held without due process of law, and tortured as they do political prisoners in communist countries?
All of these issues and others even more negative are the direct result of the election of a Democrat majority in the 2020 election.
The Democrat Party is not the same party is was when we elected John F. Kennedy as president. The mainstream media is not the truthful media it was when the founders saw it as the Fourth Estate, to keep tabs on dishonest government officials and practices.
The state of California has a Democrat majority in both houses, as well as a Democrat governor. As a result we have been made a sanctuary state for illegal entry into the United States. Read both the pros and cons, of propositions before deciding how to vote. Remember, that it would appear that propositions offered by the state government are heavily on the “pro” side it is because the Democrats, who are in the majority, made up the propositions.
Voters, find out about the platforms of these parties before you vote, and don’t let another term of destructive government policies destroy our way of life.
Our forefathers feared that an uneducated, inadequately informed electorate would destroy the Constitution and thus the Republic. Be an informed voter.
Ruth Rutherford, Banning
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.