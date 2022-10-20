David Skeeters passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, after months of poor health and failing body.
His daughter Wendy contacted my wife Denice Bryant Van Kirk and me to let us know the sad news, and recall the many wonderful experiences we all enjoyed with David.
David was our life-long friend, starting in grade school when Denice and David and I were classmates in Banning Schools. The three of us graduated together from BUHS in 1963, and our families remained close friends throughout all the following years. Even though Denice and I moved away from Southern California to the Denver area of Colorado in 1969, our families shared vacations together in the Banning area and in Colorado and Utah. We all enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking and fishing.
When youth baseball Little League started in Banning in the mid- 1950s, David was among the first kids to start playing, and he was very good. A year or two later when I started Little League, I joined all the other kids in admiring David’s outstanding baseball skills and his friendly personality. Everyone knew and liked him.
Denice lived near downtown Banning and came to Replier Park and Sylvan to watch us kids play baseball, and the three of us became very close friends, along with lots of other good Banning kids.
In high school David and I and many other good ballplayers, friends and classmates enjoyed our BUHS experiences, both inside and outside athletics. During our BUHS baseball seasons, David excelled as a pitcher and earned many Desert Valley League awards and recognitions.
During our high school summer vacations most of us played summer league baseball also, and as always David excelled in batting and pitching. After BUHS David worked hard and successfully for AAA Auto Club and continued playing baseball in the Banning-Hemet area with many of our long-time friends.
David’s son Chris and daughter Wendy got to know our kids Sam and Connie, as we shared many good family events for many years. David was a wonderful baseball player, a great father who clearly loved his kids, and a wonderful friend to Denice and me.
Also, there are so many of you who knew him well and appreciated his goodness. What a joy he was to know.
David Skeeters was a very important part of my life and my wife Denice’s life and our kids lives too. I am grateful for his life; and I thank David and those who contributed to influence him, and his family that he created after BUHS.
Here are my best wishes for his surviving family, and my gratitude for David’s life. What a great life-long friendship we enjoyed.
Sincerely,
Craig and Denice Van Kirk (BUHS class of 1963)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.