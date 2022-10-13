I attended Tuesday’s meeting of the Banning City Council to speak at the public comment portion of the meeting about my candidacy for the San Gorgonio Memorial Healthcare District.
Before the meeting started, I spoke with people attending the meeting about my candidacy. I approached one man and introduced myself telling him I was a candidate for the SGMHD and handed him my card.
He immediately handed the card back to me stating that he would not vote for me because I was wearing a mask. I was taken aback but chose not to say anything.
I wear a mask because I work as an RN at COVID vaccination, testing and treatment centers. Even though I take great care at work wearing masks, gowns and protective face shields, I can never be sure I have not been infected by a patient who is positive for COVID. Wearing a mask in public reduces the likelihood that I could infect someone else if I became infected.
Why would a person not want to vote for me simply because I wore a mask? No one is hurt by my wearing a mask so what’s the problem if I choose to be extra careful.
Wearing a protective mask has now become a political statement to some people. This is so emblematic of the political polarization that is tearing America apart. When decisions on health care are made by politics and not science, we endanger the health of our families and our communities
Lanny Swerdlow, Cabazon
