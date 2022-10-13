Dear editor,
A gallery of enchantment is beckoning visitors to enjoy a unique and entertaining free art exhibit featuring the wonder of books at the Edward-Dean Museum & Gardens (EDM) in Cherry Valley entitled “Between the Pages.”
The vivacious graphic art talent of EDM gallery hostess Kathie Dillon sets the stage for the show on one gallery wall where childhood book friends such as Winnie the Pooh and Piglet seem to come alive as a balloon carries them airborne above a friendly lion, the Cat in the Hat and other imaginative book characters.
Dillon’s Puppet Tree House is too inviting to pass by and will surely lure visitors to step inside as they travel the first leg of a memorable gallery journey that revives the wonder of books that have entertained oldsters and youngsters world-wide.
The books of numerous authors are showcased in display cases throughout the gallery such as P.L. Travers’ supernatural nanny, “Mary Poppins;” Dr. Seuss’ (Theodore Geisel) “The Cat in the Hat;” Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland;” and American author Laura Ingalls Wilder who created the “Little House on the Prairie” to recount her life as a young girl on the Western frontier during the late-1800s.
In 1697, French author Charles Perrault (1628-1703), published “Fairy Tales from Past Times with Morals,” subtitled “Mother Goose Tales.” Some of his best-known works include “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Cinderella” and “Sleeping Beauty.”
During the 19th century, German academics and authors Brothers Grimm also collected folklore and further popularized some of Perrault’s folk tales.
The stepping-stone for the printing and distribution of books began in the 16th century with the invention of the Guttenberg movable type printing press due to pioneering efforts to publish the Bible and make it available to everyone.
Today, the Judeo-Christian Bible has been translated into more than 2,500 languages and is the most popular book ever produced. Credible Bible study texts aid in the discernment of translations to assist an accurate understanding of the original ancient manuscripts.
From between the pages of the Bible flow living streams of water not limited to history, military strategy, poetry, canticles, laws of conduct for government, recipes for blessed human relationships, the divine mysteries of God’s creation of man outside of the womb and a virgin conception within a womb. Parables such as the “Generation of the Fig Tree,” and the “Prodigal Son” are attributed to Jesus of Nazareth. Christians believe that God’s deep, profound love for humanity is found within the Gospel of St. John 3:16.
The “Between the Pages” free exhibit runs through Jan. 7, 2023. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Edward-Dean Museum & Gardens volunteer group that welcomes new members. Curriculum based school tour scholarships are available. For more information please visit edward-deanmuseum.org.
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
