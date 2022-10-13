There's an old saying, "Too many cooks spoil the broth." To that I offer a similar quote of my own: "Too many lawyers are spoiling America." What we are witnessing in our nation’s capital is a travesty of justice. The FBI and
Department of Justice, comprised of lawyers, continue to investigate Donald Trump and many of his associates. These officers of the court, through their actions, have no respect for the constitution. They continue to break the laws that they swore to uphold, with no loss of enthusiasm. I fear for the future of America. Too many brave men and women sacrificed their lives fighting for our freedoms. Their sacrifice means nothing to these lawyers as they continue their long and arduous search for a crime, any crime. Like Keystone Cops, the Hunter Biden laptop won't get in their way.
I am astonished that the American Bar Association continues to remain silent as these members remain in good standing. These "pursuers of justice" after six years continue the search for "crimes" where there are no crimes. I'm fed up! I am gratified, to see there are equally fed up whistleblower lawyers in the FBI.
God bless them.
Want more crime? Vote Democrat. Want to greatly reduce crime? Vote Republican!
Russell Roof, Yucaipa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.