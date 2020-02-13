Thank you Geoffrey Wilson for your intelligent, unbiased and well-thought-out observations on our pending election.
Personally, I fear our country falling into socialist chaos.
Conversely, I fear plunging further into a fascist dictatorship.
Trump’s ego-monument wall will cost billions over the years, not deter entrants and no, Mexico won’t pay for it.
His vision for our country’s future is?
About Biden’s son, any elected officials whose relatives haven’t received perks? Doesn’t that come with the post?
Sherri Andervich, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.