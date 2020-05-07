Dear editor:
The month of May has arrived, and California has been enduring the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine since mid-March. The courage of the human spirit is remarkable as people adapt to changing times. I’ve been wearing my mandatory public safety face mask while in public and working in the garden – from forehead to mid-nose is tanning nicely, but the rest of my mug is lighter — holy bananas — is wearing a face mask giving me a pandemic identity mutation?
To keep from going stir-crazy, I’ve been catching up with gardening, and these are dangerous times indeed - something whizzed above my head – thank God it was only a hummingbird – the winged wonder darted more than 100 ft. in what seemed to be a second. How fast is a hummingbird? One resource says hummingbird wings flutter up to an awesome 70 times per second and it can also fly backwards. My legs won’t travel 50 ft. in 60 seconds backwards or forwards unless the devil is after me.
It’s time to pop the popcorn and turn on the TV. Comedy hour has arrived. There’s a familiar face on the screen – it’s our presidential leader holding a press conference, but he forgot his clown face mask. It must be executive immunity social distancing, but hold on - there’s smiley news here.
In March, Congress approved and Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Eligible individuals should receive 2020 economic stimulus checks of up to $1,200 per qualifying person to financially assist low and middle class groups. Thank you, Mr. President and Congress – may the good Lord carry you thru pandemic stress without the need of Botox injections to smooth any forehead furrows.
Turning to local news, there’s a worrisome wrinkle for some California taxpayers who are at risk of being assessed an individual tax mandate (ITM) state fine when filing their 2020 California return in 2021. An enlightened Congress and the Trump administration repealed the ITM federal fine in 2017.
But the California state legislature has approved a state ITM projected to fine certain California legal residents who elect to not buy health insurance during 2020. The discriminatory state tax could be financially painful, but most critically, it would violate an individual’s constitutional consumer right to legally buy or not buy a commercial commodity. The state’s mean discriminatory totalitarianism skunks democracy and erodes the human dignity of individual liberty. Please ship skunk pandemic deodorant hand sanitizer to Sacramento for repeal of the state ITM.
Here’s an economic fact of interest - I searched for hand sanitizer at one market, but it’s become pandemic scarce as hen’s teeth. Moreover, the pre-pandemic price for a dozen eggs of $.79 per carton with no shopping limit per carton rose in April to $2.98 with a limit of 1 carton. But there’s better news in early May - price $1.58 a dozen and no limit. So that’s where a portion of shoppers’ government stimulus checks must be going - to feed the farmer’s chickens and humane agricultural development. Shall let you know if I find the hen that lays a golden egg; our national debt is in the trillions, Fort Knox has billions of dollars in gold, my molar tooth holds only a minuscule of gold and the government can’t have it.
The stay-safe-at-home improvement list has been rising steadily so I tackled cleaning the kitchen window above the sink. The clean window sparkled until I turned on the faucet hose spray to rinse a pot - the hose sprang a leak and sprayed both the pot and the window – the freshly cleaned window looked as though an interior thunder cloud had sneezed on it. Does such as this happen to other people? No worry, I cleaned the window a second time and cautiously patched the faucet spray hose with tape until a COVID-19 safety compliant plumber arrives.
Now let’s zoom to witness a modern technology doctor appointment via a mobile phone Zoom meeting while quarantined at home. It’s called a Zoom meeting because when the phone rings the patient bazooooooms to answer the call quick as greased lightning.
The particular homebound patient has been recovering from surgery and the pandemic trauma of cancelled MLB, NBA, and NFL sports events. But glazed eyes brightened up when three NFL draft events were aired live in April via remote and prayer warriors are carrying the ball of compassionate prayers for the patient’s speedy recovery.
The pain of the COVID-19 global pandemic has been very deep and unbearably sorrowful for many people; but God’s comfort is deeper and is often found in scripture, prayer, meditation, and contemplation. Centuries ago, Saint Paul the apostle wrote an epistle during his prison confinement in Philippi, Greece. A passage of the apostle’s letter, Philippians 4.6-7 is an awesome integration of profound love - one need not go to prison to read it, in fact, its reading is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and those who gave some or all to defend the liberty of one nation under God!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
