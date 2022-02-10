My name is Diane Nethercott. I have owned a home at Sun Lakes since 2013.
I strenuously object to the building of a warehouse on the proposed site primarily for health reasons. The warehouse is directly adjacent to an assisted living center with the most vulnerable residents in the city and adjacent to the many homes on the north side of Sun Lakes, and directly across the street from the rest of Sun Lakes.
From everything I have read, the city has not been honest or forthcoming about the pollution that would be caused 24/7 by refrigeration trucks polluting the air in the immediate vicinity of the thousands of homes belonging to Seniors in Banning.
This is shameful and a dereliction of duty of the elected officials in Banning.
Do not pollute the air that will directly affect thousands of seniors living in Banning.
Sincerely,
Diane Nethercott, Banning
