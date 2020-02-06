Dear editor,
In the recent article published on Jan. 10, "Banning council member Peterson resigns," the article neglected to tell the whole story.
It mentioned that Peterson was threatened with censure after a grand jury investigation implicated him.
The report never mentioned Peterson's name.
In addition, when the censure came up for a vote, no one made a motion to accept the report.
That, in effect, made the censure null and void.
Peterson was the most-informed councilman we have ever had (along with Ed Miller), and one of the reasons he resigned was that all the 4-1 votes rendered his investigations useless.
I don't blame him for leaving but do know that this city will miss the wisdom and experience that he brought to the council.
We now have the fox guarding the henhouse. Watch and see if the council members become a rubber stamp for whatever they are told by city officials.
Dorothy Familetti-McLean, Banning
