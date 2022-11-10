I’m voting for Sheri Flynn, Banning City Council candidate, District 3, and this is why…
We have a rare opportunity here in Banning District 3 to vote for a city council candidate to represent us… someone who will research, present facts and ask questions before it’s brought to the city council for an approve/deny vote. Sheri Flynn has a proven track record for her ability to research and key in on pertinent facts, ask the important and tough questions, and get information in order to make a well-informed decision on what’s best for her constituency and the city as a whole. She is proactive. She cannot and will not be intimidated. She will not wait for the projects and issues to come to her… I have no doubt her research and questions will begin when projects are in the planning stage, long before they are presented in a formal city council meeting for approval. And I believe she will keep her constituents well informed on projects that will affect District 3, both good and bad, and listen to feedback, taking it all into consideration. Let’s get real here… No one takes this job for the money. Sheri Flynn is not running for this job for the prestige or any other reason other than doing what will help create a better Banning.
Yes, she has ruffled a few feathers but I have no doubt she can and will work well with others. Sheri Flynn has demonstrated a real commitment to the city and District 3. Sheri Flynn has shown her ability to zone in on important facts and present same to other city leaders. And she will listen to those of us she will represent in District 3. We are at a critical time and crossroads in Banning’s evolution. District 3 needs the kind of representation and leadership Sheri Flynn brings to the table.
Susan Walsh, Banning
