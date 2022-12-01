I would like to clarify some unfounded social media rumors regarding the upcoming District 3 special election.
Rumor 1: I, candidate Michele Walter, am not a member of the Pass Action Group.
Clarification: I joined the PAG at the first meeting on the veranda and protested alongside Randy Robbins, PAG president, and many others.
Rumor 2: There is a conflict of interest due to my husband being an SLCC HOA board member.
Clarification: According to the HOA press release, the Davis-Stirling Act and the city of Banning Legal Counsel, there is absolutely no conflict of interest with a member serving on the city council while their spouse serves on an HOA board.
Rumor 3: I must recuse myself from voting on the Sunset Crossroads Development.
Clarification: Again, not true. The 500 feet rule only applies if I have a material financial investment interest, which I do not. “Disqualification will not be required if the effect on the public official’s financial interest is indistinguishable from the effect on the financial interest of the general public.” FPPC 18703; subdivision (b)(2), the threshold is 15 percent of the residential property under the official’s jurisdiction. The population of SLCC is in excess of the 15 percent threshold. In other words, since the development impacts the entire SLCC community, not just me, and the community is in excess of 15 percent, I am therefore not disqualified from voting on that matter.
The election should be determined by the qualification and character of the candidates and not by false rumors posted on social media websites. The candidates’ qualifications should be honesty, integrity and the ability to function in a public setting.
Here’s hoping for a positive outcome, but regardless of who is elected, we all need to come together as a community.
Michele Walter, Candidate for Banning District 3 City Council
