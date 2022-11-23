I am voting for Michele Walter in the Special Election for Banning City Council District 3.
Michele has the honesty, integrity and people skills needed to represent us on the Banning City Council. Sun Lakes has been isolated from the rest of the city and Michele plans to address this issue and work hard to bring the entire city together as one community. She has opposed and will continue to oppose warehouses in residential areas. She has been a community leader for 19 years and has a lot of professional and personal experience that will allow her to successfully represent us on the City Council.
Michele proposed, implemented and is the current coordinator of the SLCC Community Awareness Program. The implementation of this program has enabled her to work with and bring together Cal Trans, Union Pacific RR and The Banning Police Department to facilitate the recent cleanup of the homeless encampments outside of Sun Lakes along the railroad tracks.
She is the real deal, a positive doer who has a great working relationship with Banning Police Department and Cal Fire.
Theresa Van Haren, Banning
