Dear editor,
Thanksgiving is tugging at our hearts and how humbling it is to pause and express appreciation for the grace of community services. I’m adding the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District (BCVWD) to my thanksgiving list with a hearty thank you and a round of applause for their quick response to my water emergency call upon discovery that a curbside mini-stream was turning into a mini-river.
My quick investigation revealed that a neighbor’s broken sprinkler head, which was eventually repaired, was contributing to the water flow that was compounded by yet another source.
Within hours, BCVWD Supervisor Julian had the situation under control as a work crew began digging like beavers to pinpoint the mystery leak, and find and repair it they did – a cracked water pipe approximately 6 feet deep under a residential asphalt street. A job well done, BCVWD, and thank you for the water conservation rescue service.
The early colonists in American history would have been awestricken at our modern earth moving equipment, asphalt streets and highways, and miles and miles of huge water pipes entrenched deep underground to service homes and families with the “liquid gold” water that flows from a faucet.
The historical gratitude of the early colonists is awesome as they gathered in prayer and thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is one of many special times to offer thanks for what God has wrought through the dedication of those who have served or serve.
Prayers are powerful catalysts – some of them expressing repentance, sorrow, joy, intercession, gratitude or healing. Some people offer their petitions in the name of Jesus of Nazareth – others smilingly chuckle that Jesus walked on water because he left his water wings on the beach. Whatever the prayer - may it uplift the spirit with trust in the love of God!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.