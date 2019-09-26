Not being political but patriotic, I see Trump as a imperfect President.
Ideas from a previous generation of Democrats would be good to mix with the current president’s ideas.
However, the present Democrats we often hear from, care more about open borders, free not fair everything and hammering at the president when they have a history of corruption in the party themselves.
Bill Clinton, one if our better Presidents, all in all still had plenty of suspicions about his political history.
Unfortunately, moderates like him are gone from that party.
Sincerely,
Randy Knapman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.