Dear Editor:
Shortly after the November election, some people addressed the Beaumont City Council during public comments and alleged voter fraud in the election, not only at the federal and state levels, but even at the county and local levels. This reminded me of a famous quote from the Seinfeld TV show, where George says: “Remember, Jerry, it’s not a lie if you believe it.”
In January, Deputy City Clerk Nicole Wheelwright and I were interviewed by the Riverside County Civil Grand Jury, which was investigating voter fraud in Riverside County. The Grand Jury interviewed, among others ,election officials and city leaders from every city in our county. After a six-month investigation, the Grand Jury issued a 41-page report on July 2.
It found that there was no voter fraud or malfeseance in the 2020 election in Riverside County.
This just adds to the mountain of evidence that…despite unprecedented examination…the 2020 election was not “stolen.”
We have seen for ourselves how this falsehood evolved into the insurrection attempt at our Nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
And I fear that continuing to spread this bloody lie will lead to more violence in the months to come.
It is time to end this delusion once and for all and move on.
Steve Mehlman, Beaumont
