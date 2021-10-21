Dear Editor,
The idea of building a drag strip that will bring in "thousands of racers and their fans" to Banning is a terrible idea.
If approved by the city of Banning, it would make Banning a terrible place to be when a race is being run.
As it is now the traffic in Banning is terrible.
Just think what it is going to be like when the thousands of racers and their fans are in town.
Will Banning have enough Police to cover an racing event and patrol the city at the same time?
We need roads built. Banning politicians need to concentrate on building roads before they allow bushiness that will bring “thousands of racers and their fans” to our already congested roads.
Gregg Johnson, Banning
