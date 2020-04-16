In response to the lack of COVID-19 testing, President Trump stated, "We inherited a broken test." Since the coronavirus did not emerge during the Obama presidency, no test was developed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed the COVID-19 test during the time Trump has been in office. In February the CDC released faulty COVID-19 tests.
According to The Washington Post, the CDC made three more mistakes related to COVID-19 testing: it did not move quickly enough to make test kits; it would not allow labs to develop tests; and it limited the number of tests performed.
While at the CDC, over a month ago Trump said if you want a test, you can get a test. In April, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services published a report that stated there were "severe shortages of COVID-19 testing supplies" throughout the country. Many experts have called for a widespread national testing program to contain the coronavirus.
With the lack of testing for COVID-19, Trump is now being called the "no testing president."
Marlene Doyle, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.