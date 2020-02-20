Dear editor,
In the Feb. 14 issue of the Record Gazette, Russell Roof and Cappi Duncan wrote to the editor advocating a No vote on Prop 13 and Measure B.
I am voting No on both issues as well.
As we all know, Prop 13 would allow the state to issue $15 billion bonds and Measure B would permit Beaumont Unified School District to secure a loan for $98 million.
But why do we need to borrow money that will cost us almost twice as much while having a state surplus of $21 billion?
Furthermore, wouldn’t anyone be alarmed by the measures’ duplicated purpose?
As suggested by Duncan, I reviewed my property tax bills for the last 10 years.
In 2010, I paid $4,964 progressing to $6,517 in 2019.
There was an increase of $1,553 or approximately $130 a month.
At the outset, it may seem like peanuts but when you include the increasing cost of other basic necessities, it is no longer a laughing matter.
And that doesn’t even include the cost of Prop 13 and Measure B and other proposed increases like that of the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District and others you and me have to shoulder for many years, if they passed.
So far, there are 10 items in the property tax bill. Except for the Flood Control, most subsidies are constantly going up like repayments of debts. In addition, there was a discrepancy in 2015 when the mello roos were split to two separate items. Why? Your guess is as good as mine.
Majority of retired people are on fixed income and taking more and more money from their subsistence is like bleeding them to death.
Enough is enough, said Duncan and I echo this. Prop 13 and Measure B must not pass. Vote no on both of them.
Sincerely,
Rudy Welasco, Beaumont
(1) comment
I agree. Here is a link to an article in the San Francisco Chronicle.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/education/article/Largest-school-bond-in-California-history-would-15045797.php
