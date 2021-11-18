Dear Editor,
I am writing to oppose the proposed warehouse near Sun Lakes Boulevard and Highland Springs Avenue.
“The project has prepared an air quality assessment. The project has also prepared a HRA which is a health risk assessment.
In the previous EIR we did find that there would be significant impacts to some air quality issues.
We’re not denying that and the council decided to override that in lieu of the project’s benefits.” (Mr. Adam Rush, community development director, Planning Commission Meeting October 2021).
What “benefits”?
• Without improvements to existing infrastructure, diesel trucks will be pouring onto Highland Springs Avenue and Sun Lakes Boulevard (and could conceivably account for 300-400 trucks within a 24 hour period).
• Increased traffic will create barriers for EMS vehicles to reach citizens in crisis
• Over 10,000 of our most vulnerable citizens (seniors and children) will be at risk for the development and/or exacerbation of cardiac, pulmonary, and inflammatory disease.
• Delays in traffic could deter the public from supporting established businesses in the area.
The research is undisputable. Distribution centers bring with them significant impact to air quality and there are health risks for those living/working in close proximity to such facilities. There are over 10,000 of our most vulnerable aging citizens as well as children living within the impacted corridor of both Banning and Beaumont. This includes Sun Lakes 55+ community, Four Seasons 55+ community, The Lakes Skilled Nursing and Memory Care Center, Loma Linda University Medical/Beaver Medical Plaza, and San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
I have read Mr. Schulze, Banning city manager, assert that there are misconceptions within the public about the project.
What misconceptions have been made when, contrary to the city’s Master Plan, this particular property was rezoned last year to accommodate such a project?
What misconceptions have been made when the city community development director publicly stated that the city council has opted to ignore data warning of “significant impacts” of environmental and health risks?
What misconceptions have been made when the developer posted a large sign on the property to announce the project?
What misconceptions have been made when a Planning Commission member stated that the project presented for approval was not the one that was originally endorsed?
Mr. Rush stated that the project benefits are thought to outweigh consideration of the health and safety of citizens.
I have honestly have never heard any individual report that their life had been improved by living next to a large distribution center.
There are clearly discrepancies between what the citizens are being told and the actions of city leaders.
Over the years I have learned that if there are discrepancies between what a person says and what they do, behavior speaks the truth.
I encourage the city councilmembers and city staffers to show the transparency and support that the citizens of this community deserve.
Anita Chatigny, Banning
