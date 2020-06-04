Last week, Lyndon Taylor wrote a very long letter, "Covid-19-A Review of Events," expressing his opinions about the components of the crisis.
Since the length of the letter was extraordinary, Mr. Taylor must be someone of importance in the community.
The purpose of this letter is to summarize and inform the readers of his critical findings.
One, Taylor believes that the coronavirus "is no more dangerous than the seasonal flu."
Medical experts around the world agree that the coronavirus is not like the seasonal flu, but a highly, contagious disease that has resulted in a pandemic.
Because of the Trump administration's failure to enact an early, aggressive response to the virus outbreak in the country, the U.S. has had 103,674 covid deaths as of May 29.
With an early and robust response, South Korea as of May 29 has had only 269 deaths.
Two, he thinks the medical experts caused the "disastrous consequences of the crisis, because these experts were not prepared or capable of giving accurate advice in this emerging situation."
For over 3 years, medical experts and the U.S. Intelligence agencies have been warning the Trump administration about the dangers of a coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the Trump administration shut down the White House pandemic office, downplayed the warnings, and ignored the recommendations from the medical experts.
Three, Taylor is confident the lock downs in the country "were a bad idea." He believes in "Herd Immunity", which he describes as "immunity from a disease occurs when an individual has exposure to a disease and it builds antibodies to combat the disease.
Isolation of an individuals prevents them from getting the disease and the building of antibodies making them more susceptible."
However, the deaths in the U.S. could have been more than 2 million without the mitigation measures advocated by medical experts around the world.
Four, he is convinced that the economy is more important than the health crisis. To him, "the cure is worse than the disease."
He wants all people to go back to work even at the risk of getting the disease or even dying.
He suggested that the business shutdowns are causing all sorts of problems and more damage to people than being infected by the virus. Businesses need to reopen, but it must be done smartly to protect the safety and health of both the workers and customers.
In fact, the business shutdowns were the consequence of the Trump administration's incompetence and their lack of a national strategy to contain the spread of the virus. Since South Korea had competent leadership and a national strategy, the country did not fully shut down, leaving many businesses open.
Five, Taylor has stated that the governors are using powers that are unconstitutional. The powers that they are using have been granted to the states by the constitution. Since the Trump administration has not provided federal leadership nor a national strategy for Covid-19, the states have been left on their own to implement policies.
Without direction from the federal government, each governor has needed to issue mitigation measures to protect the safety and health of its citizens, six, he has blamed the media for "whipping up public anxiety."He believes "they have inflated the statistics, panicked the populous, and under-reported or intentionally misreported the facts.
The deaths have been inflated and people have not been dying from the virus but from other diseases."
However, he provided no evidence to validate his assumptions about the media.
Seven, Taylor concludes his letter with a 13 point summary of his opinions.
The following is a list of those conclusions: he believes strongly that the coronavirus is just a health scare; the medical experts have given false information; the media is fake news; government is not the savior; people should not accept lock downs; our liberty has been taken away; the vaccine will change human biology; face masks are a symbol of surrender; and "we're in this together" is the new mantra for socialism.
With his nihilistic doctrine, Lyndon Taylor presents as a lost soul, finding nothing to approve of in social and political institutions.
With his pessimism and distrust of government, the media and industry, he presents as a man alone in society.
Throughout his letter, there is a strong current of right wing Republican ideology.
It is apparent that Taylor is just another Trump supporter, spreading misinformation and falsehoods in an attempt to cover for the incompetence of President Trump during the Covid-19 crisis.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
