Dear Editor,
“I like to play dead, can you guess my footprint to get ahead?” “It gets left behind after I dine. Looks like nuts but it’s not. Want to guess?” “I look like a bandit in the night, hope you guess my footprint and get it right.” “I jumped out of my skin – can you guess who I am?”
Believe it or not, the above paragraph is an art gallery conglomeration of brain teasers to inspire interest in a new visual arts exhibit at the Cherry Valley, California Edward-Dean Museum and Gardens entitled “Wild, Wildlife.”
The exhibit is a feast to the eyes and a delight to the soul of those who love an enthusiasm for nature and respect God’s creation of natural habitats and wildlife (not the kind found at rowdy parties).
The exhibit showcases the art of ethical taxidermy – a process that obtains specimens of animals and other wildlife and arranges real skin or feathers over a fake replica body to make the animal look alive as an object of study for conservation and respect for a species.
It is a way of preserving a body so that scientists or museum visitors can see what the animal was like when it was alive.
So there’s no worry that the fox will bite or the possum will nibble at your toes as you walk through the art gallery displaying wildlife critters and nature’s fine feathered friends.
Not to be overlooked is the awesome real life scenario of California’s Big Bear, Bald Eagle nestlings captured on video cam or the grandeur of nature’s bounty most exquisitely, gently and humanely captured in oil on canvas by artist Fariad Ali.
Ali’s amazing wildland images draw the viewer into mountain vistas and pristine scenery to capture natural wildlife habitats of forestry and greenery.
A section in commemoration of John Muir, who was an ecological thinker, political spokesman, naturalist, writer and philosopher known as “John of the Mountains” cites Muir as the “Father of America’s National Parks.”
As an early advocate for the preservation of wilderness in the United States, Muir’s religiosity and enthusiasm toward nature expressed in his writings inspired Congress to pass the 1890 bill establishing Yosemite Park.
The spiritual quality of his letters, essays, and books describing his adventures in nature, especially in the Sierra Nevada inspired and helped to preserve the Sequoia and Yosemite Valley wilderness areas.
A gallery poster depicting Smokey the Bear (funny his middle name is “the”) is a reminder to care, respect, and protect natural forestry across America and keep it safe. Smokey invites the public to enjoy this exhibit thru June 25.
The Museum is a favorite educational arena for educators who round up their students as bus riders who travel to the museum as part of onsite educational curriculums.
The Friends of the Museum, a volunteer group, helps to financially support these travels via fundraising events and volunteers are always welcome to join the Friends Group.
Museum membership is also available.
For more information, please visit the Edward-Dean Museum website at edward-deanmuseum.org.
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
