Dear Editor:
The Friends of the Edward-Dean Museum & Gardens in Cherry Valley, have partnered with art, color and science to present wholesome entertainment that should appeal to all ages within the San Gorgonio Pass Area and beyond thru May 30th.
The new exhibit entitled “Art & Science” features botanical illustrations, tools of artistic and scientific investigation, and an engineering invention project comprised of various artistic components that the visitor can set into motion. The latter contraption is based upon the artistic innovation of artist Rube Goldberg who designed artistic display mechanisms that use devices such as pulleys, levers, and rockets to accomplish simple tasks through complex means.
STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) teachers and students are most likely familiar with Rube Goldberg design challenges.
A native Californian, Goldberg (1883-1970) was born in San Francisco, California on July 4, 1883 - he began drawing at an early age and his parents encouraged his artistic talents.
However, Goldberg began his professional studies at the University of California, Berkley where he graduated with a degree in engineering and then worked as an engineer.
Eventually, his love of art drew him into becoming a cartoonist, and he left the engineering job to become a Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist well known for his zany inventive cartoons and animation.
Goldberg’s multi-talents that combined engineering, inventive design, innovation, and creative art supports the premise of those educators who added an “A” to STEM transforming it to the acronym STEAM to include the liberal arts, fine arts, language arts, music, and creative design-thinking educational disciplines.
Another interesting display features the curiosity and ingenuity of English Physicist Sir Isaac Newton (1642-1727) who believed that white light is comprised of the colors red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.
Newton tested his theory by shining a white light through a prism – a transparent polished glass triangle that refracted the white light into an orderly spectrum of the given colors.
Some students remember the order of the spectrum colors by associating the first letter of each color with the made-up name “Roy G. Biv.”
The sample name is a mnemonics learning tool such as an acronym, rhyme, phrase, sentence or other learning technique that helps the memory to process, encode and recall information.
The ladies have their day in science and color with the botanical illustrations of contemporary artist Kathy Schermer-Gramm who received a Master of Arts degree in illustration and Design from California State University, Fullerton.
After moving to North Carolina the artist attended classes at University of North Carolina’s Botanical Gardens, Chapel Hill where she developed a fascination for studying plants, fruits, seeds, and botanical remnants.
Some of her colorful works displayed in the exhibition are available for purchase at the Museum Gift Shop.
The Friends of the Edward-Dean Museum is a volunteer group that helps to support interesting and educational gallery exhibits and museum round-trip student school bus transportation.
Admission for the general public is $5 per adult with free entry for veterans and children 12 and under.
The web site is edward-deanmuseum.org.
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.