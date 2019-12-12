My great-granddaughter wrote me her annual Christmas letter and in it she asked, “How does Santa know who has been naughty or nice?”
My answer was: “You know, Santa can talk to all things.
This means every animal in the world as well as fish, trees and plants.
As I recall you have a cat and a dog in your home.
They watch you all year long and report to Santa on December 1.
In other parts of the world there may be other animals in children’s lives.
The same goes for them. A report to Santa on December 1.
So please, be a good girl and all you wish for will come true.”
Darlene Welch, Cherry Valley
