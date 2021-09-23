What type of a community do we live in when a cyclist doesn't feel safe sharing the roadways with their fellow citizens?

Does the fact that I'm enjoying a ride for my health and longevity irritate some? Why would a man driving a maroon Dodge Ram want to see how close he can come to me on a completely open road?

That's correct my friend, you were caught on camera.

No excuses.

California law says you may pass a cyclist only when it is safe and with a 3-foot margin.

I don't know, maybe you didn't want to cross the double yellow line. If you knew the law, you'd know it is permitted while overtaking a cyclist only when safe.

Video shows no other vehicles within 1/4 mile, yet you chose to buzz the bicyclist.

This is not about retribution; it's about respect for your fellow human being, no matter what type of activity they’re engaged in.

So, do us all a favor, lose the attitude and start thinking about what if that were me?

It's unfortunate that 1 bad apple presents a bad picture because most drivers I've encountered are very courteous and recognize that their vehicles can pose a life-threatening event on a cyclist.

Enough said, let's share the road. And you cyclist out there, obey the laws, we're not exempt.

Richard Pettit, Beaumont

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section