I wish the president would push for more rapid testing kits.
He's had a year to work on this. That way, people could test themselves every morning. If they test positive, stay home for two weeks.
If you test negative, go to work, shop, enjoy a meal in your favorite restaurant, but still wear your mask.
For those who must stay home, have the federal government financially support them during their two week quarantine.
This way, businesses remain open for the 80-90% who do not have the virus.
Maybe the new president will do a better job supporting our struggling businesses.
Kurt Meidinger, Beaumont
