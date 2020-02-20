Dear Record Gazette,
I think that it would bring more life to the newspaper if you put in more comics. There are still some kids and teens like me who read the newspaper.
Your information is helpful. I appreciate that I can trust you to get the right facts.
Sometimes, I even cut some cook pieces of info out.
Anyways, just wanted to thank you for still making a newspaper, as it may be running out of fashion.
Thanks a lot. Hope you are doing well.
Your reader,
Tiffany Arnett, Beaumont
Ephesians 4:32
“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”
Log In
