Dear Editor:
It seems that the biblical terrible day of the Lord is drawing nigh as I write this in the sixth month of COVID-19, 2020 pandemic precautions, social and civil unrest in the streets of our nation, and 105 degree September weather singed with smoke and ashes from the proximity of a brush fire darkening the sky. Thanks to heroic firefighters, the wildfire is somewhat contained, but at night the dark cloak of evening is pierced by the moon’s crimson glow. The childhood rhyme “hey diddle, diddle, the cat and the fiddle, the cow jumped over the moon”…comes to mind. What kind of childhood is ahead for our nation’s children under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Education?
School semesters have begun and the pandemic has induced remote learning for schools, colleges, and universities in what seems to be a predominantly secular society. Such a contrast to early American public schools when the Bible was used as a reading and devotional guide in elementary and secondary schools. In public school kindergarten, students learned to recite a simple non-denominational prayer of gratitude for milk and cookies that cost .05 cents a day. In public elementary and high school, opening exercises began with the unison recitation of the Lord’s Prayer (St. Matthew 6.9-13), a bible reading from the Psalms or Proverbs and then the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
The universal prayer taught precepts of forgiveness, deliverance from evil, and most significantly the supreme sovereignty of one God as the Father of all mankind.
(Editor’s note: The rest of Joan’s letter will print next week).
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.