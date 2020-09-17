As I recall, this helped to foster pleasant relationships in integrated neighborhoods and schools.
There was great public outrage in 1962 when the Supreme Court ruled that school-sponsored prayer was unconstitutional although prayer in school was not actually banned. Nevertheless, the absence of daily unified school prayer is often linked to the escalation of school violence, and the deterioration of morals and family values.
Students study history to learn from history. The ancient pagan cults that incited immorality and the sacrifice of infants to the heathen god Moloch to enrich heathen treasuries crumbled into stubble. Modern society is snubbing divine values when it incites pornography, promiscuity and abortions, but sacred scriptures proclaim that a reverent fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom and righteousness exalts a nation. The atheism of socialism incites moral decay. Penitence from ungodly communism toppled the terrible historical Berlin wall bringing rebirth to a nation.
The U.S. Constitution separates church from state but not God the Creator from state or nation. Since circa 1789, all sessions of the U.S. Senate have opened with prayer to affirm faith in God as Sovereign Lord of our nation. Sensitive to the nation’s religious diversity, the Office of the Senate Chaplain is nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and nonsectarian. A little clownish parable here – as it seems that to get daily prayer back into the school curriculum, petitioners might ask the Senate Chaplain to write a book of daily prayer for public schools and allow all consenting students and staff wanting to exercise their prayer privilege to be called senators.
All children’s lives, their minds, morals, and their spirituality matter. Save your schools and children America, radar in on those community school board meetings as a nation united under one merciful loving God!
Joan Marie Patsky, Beaumont
