Dear editor:
The Aug. 21 issue contained a letter by Gina Gartner and the Aug. 14 issue contained a letter by Bernie Howlett, both expressing some concerns about the manner in which the city of Banning deals with the business community and her own properties. Both letters point out the degree of mismanagement that is clearly visible.
A glaring example is the vacant lot of the former San Gorgonio Inn across Ramsey Street from the City Hall and the Banning Police buildings. Any visitor and possibly prospective investor approaching city hall or the chamber of commerce nearby is treated to the eyesore as a first impression.
Then there is the original Animal Shelter at the eastern end of Charles Street, totally neglected since 2010, but at least out of the public's eye. Now citizens, many of them retired, donate their time on weekends to clean up the mess, arrange for donations of building materials and contractor labor to bring the facility up to the standards of animal shelters established by UC Davis.
For about two years, I served on the ad hoc committee to investigate the costs of Rehabilitation and operation of the animal control services. Both costs were prohibitive for a small community like Banning.
Then there is the issue of the Banning Airport. This is a special concern to Mr. Hoiwlett. The city owns the property, accepts huge amounts of grant money from the FAA to maintain and improve the facility, but somehow, deterioration has taken its toll without any evidence of funds spent there at all. The city now wants - again - to decommission the airport. That means that all or most grant money must be repaid to the FAA. The announced plan is to have a mega developer pay the funds to the FAA and let him have the property to build a warehouse or more — another classic boondoggle.
When citizens ask at city council meetings for any detailed, documented accounting, they are called negative and disrespectful and never receive an answer. It is high time to open the books on these and any other deals and inform the public what has happened to all the accumulated public funds.
So far it has been appreciated that the Record Gazette has been diligent in reporting on many of these issues in the city, and has allowed us citizens a forum to voice our concerns.
Inge Schuler, Banning
