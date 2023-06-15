June 10, 2023
In response to Ira Pray’s letter “Extreme Violence” the following are some observations.
He wrote a long criticism of right-wing political violence, critical race theory and the Anti-Defamation League. Throughout his letter, his opinions are based on right-wing misinformation and white grievance.
Ira Pray thinks that political violence from the right is not a big deal. During the Trump administration, the U.S. Senate passed “The Domestic Terrorism Act of 2019.” The act stated, “White supremacists and other far-right wing extremists are the most significant domestic terrorism threat facing the United States.” A Trump DOJ official wrote in the N.Y. Times “far right extremism are among the greatest domestic security threats facing the U.S.” FBI statistics concluded “political violence still comes from the right.”
Ira Pray believes "our young people are being taught critical race theory to hate our country and each other..." He provided no evidence that CRT has been taught in our K-12 schools.
CRT does not vilify or blame white people. It does not present a negative picture of the United States.
Basically, CRT encourages a clear view of the country's history of racism, so it can live up to its ideals of equal justice and opportunity for all. Illogically, he blamed the teaching of CRT for school mass shootings.
Ira Pray thinks the "Anti Defamation League has become just another hypocritical Left-wing activist group whose priority is helping the liberal Democratic Party..." The ADL is a nonpartisan organization, “with the mission to stop defamation of the Jewish people and to secure justice and fair treatment for all.” The ADL fights anti-Semitism, combats extremism, disrupts hate groups, protects civil rights, secures democracy and challenges bias. He also believes the absurd ideas the “ADL has partnered with Al Sharpton and other Black leaders who have a long history of anti-Semitism. Their goal is the annihilation of Israel.”
Because of right-wing misinformation, Ira Pray's opinions are inappropriate, unreasonable and illogical.
Gary Campanella, Beaumont
