In her excellent March 27 column on the impact of coronavirus, Julie Farren writes: "I have never seen anything like this." I couldn't agree more.
During every other national crisis I have experienced, from JFK's assassination to 9/11 and everything in between, Americans have pulled together and left their politics and self-interest behind.
Not this time. Whenever we hear medical experts warning about the serious threat of COVID-19, some non-experts claim that the threats are "overblown", that this is all just a political "hoax," that the virus is "no different from the flu." Others say, "I don't care; it's time to party."
The amount of misinformation has reached new highs: Everything from Ibuprofen danger to martial law conspiracy theories are being spread with little effort by readers to get the facts.
At the same time some are calling to lift restrictions by Easter, medical experts are saying that April will be the worst month for the virus.
Riverside County public health officials have even warned that our county could have up to 50,000 cases and 1,000 deaths by May 1.
Is it any wonder so many of us are confused?
And believe it or not, we have had a few politicians saying that some seniors would be "willing to die" from the virus if it would help get the economy rolling again. Not me, thanks.
I don't believe the economy is worth more than human life.
America didn't win World War II by just saying we were "exceptional."
We won it by pulling together our resources and sacrificing.
That's what is required of all of us today.
Steve Mehlman, Beaumont
