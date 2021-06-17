Editor,
It was about 1:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning when I was dispatched to one of Banning’s former finer establishments, The Pink Elephant Bar — a want-to-be-nightclub/motel.
The call was about a small child wandering around the parking lot.
As I arrived, I found the small boy of around one-year-old filthy and wearing nothing but a soiled diaper.
Now, this was winter in Banning, and although it didn't get Alaska cold it still got chilly, so I wrapped the boy in my jacket.
I asked him as best as I could where he lived and where his mom was at.
As far as mom went he had no clue but at least he knew what room he was in so my partner, Officer Cary Cameron and I entered to find a not much older female child in the same state.
I left my partner with the children while my Sgt. and I went into the bar to find out if the mother was about.
Well, the bartender stonewalled us so we explained to him that if he was not forthcoming with the information we'd knock on every door of the motel until we found her.
The bartender was not willing to rat out a resident that was “turning tricks,” for lack of a better term, (to which he was possibly getting a kick-back for) so we went knocking and finally found her after about the fifth room.
When we returned to the room with the mother we found my partner (A father unlike my bachelor-self) had improvised diapers out of the pillowcases and had the two babies’ fast asleep.
I advised the mother I'd be checking in from time to time on the welfare of the children.
A few days later I stopped by only to find the mother and kids had moved out.
They say in police work some things haunt you. Well, I wouldn't say this haunts me, but it sure does stick in my mind — I wonder what happened to the kids.
Robert Steadman, Former Banning resident
