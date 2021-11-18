Dear Editor,
Whenever grifter politicians mismanage the taxpayers’ money, they deflect blame and threaten to lay off police officers and firefighters — not a one offers to reduce their own salary, return the government provided vehicle or issued credit card nor talks about laying off redundant staff.
It’s all about increasing taxes.
Instead of yanking the wastrels out of office for cause the public acquiesces to extortion.
A hospital has all kinds of built in profit and for one to to dip into the red is the result of gross mismanagement. Refer to the above described politicians and exchange “administrators… emergency room.”
When the previous assessment measure came about, the hospital was in the middle of greatly expanding the facilities – no apparent shortage of funds then.
It’s my guess the original funding allotted for the emergency room was siphoned off somewhere else in the budget after the measure passed and I’m sure the administrators got some sort of increased compensation.
Last December I had occasion to visit the San Gorgonio emergency room, at the time I was uninsured.
For at most $300 worth of services, I was billed around $3000 between the hospital and the physician for at extreme most three minutes total with the physician, an XRAY, a prescription, a blood test and a questionable test for which results came back sometime after I was recovering and didn’t contribute to either timely diagnoses or treatment.
Both billing entities threatened to double the amount billed if it wasn’t paid within 30 days of billing, a 100 percent markup, 100 percent interest on the first month.
There will be a vast difference between what the physician was paid in my case and what I was charged, and the same for the rest of the services.
Think of a general contractor building a structure for 10 times the market price (the contract simply states “build a house”, no money figures), the customer has to additionally pay the general’s subcontractors out of his own pocket, the billing is open ended and the subs charge whatever they want without previous agreement with the client and it’s all collectible in court, that’s how the medical industry operates – and no one else could ever get way with it.
With insurance the patient gets kicked back and forth between the medical and insurance industries over who gets the money, which is primary to whether the patient secondarily gets treated.
All that loudly proclaimed caring about the patient/insurance client expires when the money runs out.
That makes an unwitting argument for socialized medicine, which, in reality, is even worse in the other direction. Government tends to not be overburdened with competence and efficiency, among other negative things.
It is my belief the administrators of San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital need to be thrown out so hard their ears are plowing up asphalt in the parking lot and Measure H needs to be turned down.
Allan McNew, Beaumont
