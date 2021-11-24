All to often I have read or heard negative comments about San Gorgonio Hospital or its medical staff; in recent years I have had urgent need for immediate hospital services as has had my wife particularly in the Intensive Care Unit.
We have always found their overworked medical team to provide the most helpful and caring attention allowing us to leave the hospital in good health. Thankfully the doctors and nurses simply are the best even in these most difficult times.
Those of you who have a negative opinion of San G and its medical team may at some time find yourself in need as we did of urgent medical help. You will than be most thankful that good "Old San G" is there for you.
Vote for Measure H.
R.S. Bibbo, Banning
