As a resident, taxpayer and property owner in Banning, and an employee of San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital for over 30 years, I feel an obligation to respond to a letter to the editor about Measure H that appeared in last week’s paper.
I want to be sure that voters know the facts about the Measure H, as no actual facts were included in that letter.
Measure H is about ONE THING: maintaining local access to lifesaving emergency care. The next closest emergency room is 30+ minutes away and wait times are long. In addition to keeping the emergency room open, Measure H funds qualified physicians/nurses, and up-to-date medical technologies and treatments. We need Measure H to keep our ER open to serve our community as it continues to grow.
I can assure you that none of the executives of the hospital took family vacations that were funded by the previous tax measure (Measure D) that is being replaced by Measure H.
San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital is a public entity and executive salaries are a matter of public record.
An independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee monitors spending and mandatory audits are also required.
Measure H won’t raise the assessment you’re already paying to support the hospital Emergency Room. It simply continues the funding already approved by district voters twice before — with Measure H it stays flat. It is $60.52 on my tax bill. That is only $5/month and it is money well spent.
The ED at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital has cared for me when I had a severe asthma attack, has treated one grandchild for an allergic reaction and stitched up another one after an accident. But most important of all, they saved my husband’s life when he had a massive heart attack. Without an ER close to home, he would not have survived! So, as for me, I enthusiastically support Measure H and I encourage all the voters in the district to do the same.
Pat Brown, Banning
