Dear Editor,
The first of two fliers sent by San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital Foundation claimed, “In 2002 and 2012, voters of the SGMH Care District overwhelmingly approved and later renewed the parcel tax to support emergency medical services at SGMH.”
It also said, “It is the only Emergency Room in the Pass area and the closest Emergency Room is 35-45 minutes away.”
The results of the election is true but the following statement and some on their ads are misleading.
“Local residents of Beaumont, Banning, Calimesa, Cherry Valley, Idyllwild and surrounding unincorporated communities of Riverside County owned this Hospital,” the flier stated. SGMH didn't make any qualifiers rendering it questionable. Are we to assume that all local residents are equal owners and therefore pay their fair share of the yearly funding?
Furthermore, SGMH Foundation President said, “the current healthcare district’s board has worked hard and been very effective in getting the finances of the hospital back in order.” So there's an anomaly. Wonder how much did the after-the-fact-accountability-and-transparency cost us?
Was it an admission of guilt as suggested in several Letters to the Editor published in the Record Gazette lately?
$60.52 may look insignificant, but to many, it’s an additional burden and can add up. Per my tax bill, I'm already subsidizing three debts service and six special assessments.
Of the six, two for a total of $315.21 are subsidies for SGMH.
Should Measure H fail, SGMH still gets the $254.69.
Having said that, why does SGMH need $2,600,000 annually, in addition to whatever income their ER earned from almost 42,000 emergency patients they had, plus the subsidy shown above multiplied by the number of parcels within the care district? Wow that's a lot of easy money! So why can’t SGMH exist and operate on its own, just like Loma Linda University, Redlands Community, and other hospitals/ERs in the area?
There are equitable ways to raise money like utility tax or simply managing SGMH like a business but it opted to take a shortcut which obviously is more expedient, sure and cheaper.
As Measure D ends, SGMH is doing it again. And it wanted voters to believe it's not indefinite. Who would match SGMH coffer or lend $175,000 for expensive fliers, yard signs and newspaper ads?
Don't be scared, be smart and don't be fooled the third time.
Vote NO on Measure H!
RN Velasco, Beaumont
